Platte County reports second presumptive positive COVID-19 case

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — The Platte County Health Department announced Tuesday its second presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in the county.

The department said the first and second cases are not related to one another.

An investigation is underway to determine how both patients conducted the virus.

A stay-at home is now in effect for Platte County, along with Kansas City, Jackson, Clay and Cass County in Missouri and Johnson, Wyandotte, Leavenworth, Douglas, Atchison and Miami in Kansas.

The order directs residents to stay at home except for essential needs.

