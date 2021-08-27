Popular Oktoberfest event will require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There will be a new requirement for anyone over the age of 12 who attends KC Bier Co.’s Oktoberfest.

Those in attendance will need to show proof of vaccination or the results of a negative COVID-19 test to get into the two-day event at Crown Center, even though the event will be held outside. The test cannot be administered before Sept. 29. Children under the age of 12 are encouraged to wear a mask when they aren’t seated, eating or drinking.

KC Bier Co. said it made the decision to ensure that all staff, volunteers and guests feel comfortable and are as safe as possible.

Oktoberfest is modeled after the festival in Germany. It will feature authentic German-style bier from KC Bier Co., food, music, and activities. There will also be bench seating for more than 1,800 attendees.

The festival is scheduled to take place Oct. 1 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets are on sale and start at $10.

COVID-19 forced organizers to cancel the festival in 2020 .