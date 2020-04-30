St. Joseph pork processing plant has 126 positive COVID-19 cases; 92 are asymptomatic

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says 92 asymptomatic employees at Triumph Foods tested positive for coronavirus after a large scale testing effort.

DHSS partnered with the city’s health department, Northwest Health Services and Mosaic Life Care to test 707 employees at the plant last week.

Of the 707 people tested, 92 were positive. Every worker that was tested was not showing symptoms of COVID-19.

In a previous round of testing, 34 of the plant’s employees had received COVID-19 positive results, bringing the plant’s total number of positive tests to 126.

People who have positive results are being told to isolate and the health department is working to notify people who have had close contact with them.

The plant remains open and operational.

“We are grateful that our purposeful testing strategy to increase capacity for testing allows us this opportunity to do comprehensive testing, and we will continue to work closely with the employees, elected local leaders and our partners at the City of St. Joseph Health Department, Northwest Health Services, Triumph Foods and Mosaic Life Care to protect the health of the community,” said DHSS Director Randall Williams.