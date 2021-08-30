Positive COVID-19 case exposes everyone at Independence City Council meeting

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A single case of COVID-19 has exposed dozens of people to the coronavirus, according to the Independence Health Department.

Independence issued a COVID-19 exposure warning Monday afternoon. The warning impacts anyone who attended the Aug. 16 city council meeting.

The Independence Health Department and its Animal Services Department said Monday they were notified of at least one person who attended the council meeting and then tested positive for COVID-19. The city says everyone who attended the meeting inside the council chamber was likely exposed to the virus.

Testing is available at most pharmacies, urgent care centers and doctor’s offices. You can also find a list of other testing options in the Kansas City metro.