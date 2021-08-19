Prairie Village cancels Jazz Festival for a second year

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — The continued surge in COVID-19 cases forces a metro city to cancel another event.

Prairie Village announced the 2021 Jazz Festival won’t happen for a second year because of the concern over COVID-19 and the Delta variant.

Organizers said they decided to made the decision after the Kansas Department of Health and Environment amended its quarantine guidelines to include anyone who is not fully vaccinated and attends a mass gathering of more than 500 people.

The Jazz Festival is held outdoors, but organizers said it is a popular event that attracts families and many children under the age of 12. That age is important because only people age 12 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The ability to manage this event with a volunteer staff and protect the health, safety and enjoyment of our attendees, performers and volunteers is simply beyond our capacity,” the Prairie Village Jazz Fest Committee said in a news release.

The committee said it hopes to be able to hold Jazz Fest in 2022.