Prairie Village to vote on whether businesses can require customers to wear masks

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — Leaders in one Johnson County city might soon force you to wear a mask whenever you go inside one of their businesses.

The City Council will discuss this new ordinance tonight.

If it passes, you could be fined $25 if you’re caught inside a business not wearing one of these.

Right now whenever you go inside a Prairie Village business, you’ll see a mix of people wearing masks – and those who choose not to wear one.

Last week, Prairie Village city leaders overwhelmingly supported drafting an ordinance requiring everyone to wear masks while inside area businesses.

The only exemptions would be places of worship, public school buildings and county buildings.

Businesses would have to post signs of this requirement and if a customer is caught not wearing a mask, police could write them a $25 ticket.

The business could also face a fine.

The city prosecutor and police chief are not in favor of this new ordinance.

They both say it would be hard to enforce, take officers away from other important duties, and put officers’ health at risk since they would be dealing with many more people not wearing masks.

Residents we spoke to have mixed opinions on this issue.

“We need to protect everyone and we need to care about other people,” resident Stacy Abernethey said. Resident I know that some people feel they’re immune to everything but it could happen to you, it could happen to your family. And just be safe. I know it’s hard but we’ve got to do what’s best for everybody.”

“For me, I don’t know if civil liberties is too strong a word but I respect those that do and I social distance and I stay far away from people and I use a lot of hand sanitizer but I just refuse to wear a mask,” Prairie Village shopper Jim Hise said.

The city prosecutor said it should be up to businesses to decide whether to require masks.

If they do and a customer refuses to comply, officers could charge them with trespassing.

The vote is Monday night.