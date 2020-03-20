President Trump announces federal government will temporarily waive student loan interest

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with tourism industry executives about the coronavirus, in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — During a news conference at the White House Friday morning, President Donald Trump told reporters that all interest on federally funded student loans will be temporarily waived.

“Today Secretary DeVos has directed federal lenders to allow borrowers to suspend their student loans and loan payments without penalty for at least the next 60 days. If we need more, we’ll extend that period of time. Borrowers should contact their lenders.”

On Thursday President Trump’s Senate GOP allies released a $1 trillion-plus economic recovery plan to speed direct payments of up to $1,200 to individuals, help small businesses stay afloat, and provide subsidized loans to the airlines and other industries distressed by the economic wreckage of the coronavirus epidemic, among other provisions.

The measure attracted criticism from Democrats who prefer far more generous unemployment compensation, help for hospitals and other health care providers, and aid to state governments facing fiscal shortfalls.

Provides direct payments of up to $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for couples making less than $75,000 and $150,000 respectively, with $500 per child. The credit would be gradually phased out for incomes exceeding $99,000 and $198,000. The “recovery rebates” would be limited to $600 ($1,200 for couples) for low-income families with little or no tax liability. The rebates would be delivered based on 2018 income.

Permits penalty-free withdrawals of up to $100,000 from tax-deferred retirement accounts such as 401Ks to cover coronavirus-related expenses.

Extends the traditional April 15th tax filing deadline to July 15th and allows individuals required to make estimated tax payments to postpone them until October 15th.

Defers student loan payments and allows students who were forced to drop out of school due to coronavirus to keep their Pell grants.