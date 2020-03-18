President Trump says US will temporarily close northern border with Canada

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with tourism industry executives about the coronavirus, in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that the United States is temporarily closing its northern border with Canada to non-essential traffic.

President Trump said the closure will not impact trade.

The decision was mutual, according to the President.

On Monday Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that he planned to close his country’s borders to anyone not a citizen or a permanent resident amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Trudeau announced the move Monday outside his residence, where is self isolating after his wife tested positive for the new coronavirus.

He also asked Canadians to stay home as much as possible amid the pandemic.

We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2020