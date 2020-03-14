Presumptive positive COVID-19 case reported in Henry County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON, Mo. -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson declared a state of emergency Friday in response to the spread of the novel coronavirus, and one of the state's two new cases is a patient who was hospitalized at Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton.

With another presumptive positive case in St. Louis County, Missouri now has four cases. The state has tested a total of 94 people.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says the patient who was at Golden Valley was transferred to another facility on March 8. They're still at that facility, but it isn't named in a news release.

Golden Valley is now on diversion for emergency services and has been advised to not admit new patients. The Henry County Health Center is treating the presumptive case as positive and following CDC guidelines as it awaits confirmation. Patients and visitors to the hospital will be contacted by public health officials as available information warrants.

“We are working closely with our state partners as well as our local hospital to quickly identify and respond to anyone who may need to self-isolate due to close contact with this individual,” Peggy Bowles, administrator of the Henry County Health Center, stated in the release. “It is vital that we act quickly with protective measures.”

The other new case is a St. Louis County resident in their 50s. Their case is believed to be related to domestic travel, Parson said in a statement.

At a Friday news conference, Parson said he considered declaring the state of emergency “the next appropriate step to protect the public health” and stressed the move was not made because of concerns that the state's health care system is overwhelmed or unprepared.

“The primary purpose of this emergency declaration is to provide greater flexibility in allocating our state resources, not because the local health providers feel they are overwhelmed,” Parson told reporters in his Capitol office.

Declaring a state of emergency gives Parson the ability to tap into about $7 million of state disaster funds, which he said can be used for coronavirus response efforts.

Parson also said he did not intend to close the state's schools, as Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker did on Friday. Parson said school districts should seek guidance from local health officials in deciding whether to close schools.

However, the University of Missouri System announced in a Friday statement that in-person classes have been suspended for the rest of the spring semester at the system's flagship campus in Columbia and its three other campuses in Kansas City, St. Louis and Rolla. Campus housing, dining halls, libraries and broadband internet will remain available to students, the statement said.

Also on Friday, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, who is a physician, banned all events in the county attended by more than 250 people amid a flurry of closures of athletic events, parades and even church services.

Meanwhile, a Missouri health department spokeswoman said the agency is working to fix a glitch with a hotline the state set up to answer questions about the virus. Calls to the hotline from out-of-state numbers wouldn't go through as of Friday afternoon.

Missouri's first confirmed case of COVID-19 was a St. Louis-area woman in her 20s who had been studying in Italy and tested positive for the coronavirus last week after returning home.

The state's second case is a person in their early 20s who had recently traveled to Austria, Parson said Thursday. The patient was tested at a clinic in Springfield, is quarantined at home with mild symptoms and is expected to recover, Parson said.

Parson on Friday said the state is working out agreements to allow Washington University and the University of Missouri to conduct coronavirus tests and expand the state's testing capacity.

The World Health Organization has labelled the coronavirus a pandemic and President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the WHO, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Kansas City and St. Louis have banned all public events with more than 1,000 attendees. St. Patrick's Day parades in Kansas City, St. Louis and Springfield have been canceled. Six Flags St. Louis announced that it has suspended operation until at least the end of March.

Meanwhile, the Department of Corrections announced Thursday that Missouri’s 20 state-run prisons will be closed to visitors, with the exception of attorneys, for the next 30 days. Parson on Friday said the Department of Mental Health and Missouri veterans' homes also are restricting visitors.

St. Louis Circuit Court suspended all jury trials through April 13 and walk-in weddings at the county courthouse on Friday afternoons will be suspended on March 30 and April 3.

Entertainment venues in Kansas City and St. Louis also announced closings or cancellations for the next few weeks. The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Arts in Kansas City will be closed Saturday through April 3 and the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts said it will postpone all events through April 1. Also, the St. Louis Art Museum and Contemporary Art Museum will remain open but are canceling tours, special events and lectures starting Sunday through April 30.

Churches also were calling off services, including the Church of the Resurrection, which has the largest Methodist congregation in the U.S. with over 20,000 members. The megachurch's main campus is in Leawood, Kansas, but it has campuses on the Missouri side of the line.