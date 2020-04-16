Public health officials in KC region urge leaders to extend local stay-at-home orders to mid-May

Central Street downtown Kansas City is empty on March 31 after a “stay-at-home” order was enacted the week before. Photo by Travis Meier.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Local public health officials are urging leaders to extend local stay-at-home orders through Friday, May 15.

In a letter from the Mid-America Regional Council, public health officers and directors from across the Kansas City area recommended the extension to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“It’s important that we look at the data on the virus and react accordingly,” Dr. Rex Archer, director of the Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department, said in a statement. “We believe this timeline is what is best for the region to keep people safe.”

They made the recommendation based on estimates that anticipate a peak in infections for the KC region at the end of April. The group said local peaks might differ from statewide peaks in Kansas or Missouri.

These health officials also said the area needs to have “infrastructure and staff in place to monitor new cases” after the peak and stressed a joint policy to prevent the virus from spreading between different counties.

On Wednesday, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly extended the state’s stay-at-home order, which was originally set to expire this Sunday, until May 3.

Missouri’s statewide order is in effect until April 24, which aligns with the end of the metro’s stay-at-home order as well.

Gov. Mike Parson said Wednesday he plans to address the state’s order on Thursday though he has not made any indication if he will extend it or not.

Kansas City Mayor Lucas has previously said he expects city leaders will extend the local order though nothing is official at this time.

“It’s very important that residents continue to comply with the stay-at-home orders,” said Dr. Allen Greiner, chief medical officer for the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas. “We see that staying home is working, and we hope to gradually ease restrictions as soon as it’s safe.”

“We recognize our metro residents are making tremendous sacrifices and are concerned about their jobs, their businesses and their families,” said Dr. Joseph LeMaster, public health officer for Johnson County, Kansas. “We are constantly looking at data to determine how we balance public health with economic concerns.”

The Mid-America Regional Council covers Jackson, Clay, Platte, Cass and Ray counties in Missouri and Johnson, Wyandotte, Leavenworth and Miami counties in Kansas.