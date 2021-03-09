Push to vaccinate all Jackson County teachers in a month starts Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Teachers across the country have been dealing with distance learning and COVID-19 quarantine issues for more than a year.

Now they’re finally getting some good news.

Teachers and child care providers are eligible to get a vaccine under the Federal Pharmacy Program, if they can find an appointment.

Starting Monday, that will change. That’s when Missouri moves to Phase 1B-Teir 3, allowing thousands of additional people to qualify to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Teachers are included in that group.

In a Facebook Live, Children’s Mercy says it is ready to help Truman Medical Center vaccinate hundreds of teachers in the next month.

“Our goal is to work through all of the school districts in Jackson County as well in the next 3 weeks. Hopefully by the end of March, early April the educators in Jackson County as well will have first doses in,” Dr. Jennifer Watts, Pediatric Emergency Medicine at Children’s Mercy, said.

Truman Medical Center will be in charge of the effort. It plans to take vaccine doses on-site to all of the school districts in Jackson County so teachers and staff won’t have to leave school to be vaccinated.