Quarantine necessary for unvaccinated Kansans who attend in-state concerts, sporting events and more

TOPEKA, Kan. — Unvaccinated Kansans who attend concerts, fairs, sporting events, and other large gatherings are now required to quarantine following the event.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced the change goes into effect Friday, Aug. 13. Prior to that date, only unvaccinated people attending large gatherings out-of-state were required to quarantine.

Now anyone who is not fully vaccinated and attends events in the following categories also needs to quarantine.

More than 500 people

No social distancing

No one or very few people wearing masks

Kansas added the state of Louisiana to its travel quarantine list, too. Anyone who is not fully vaccinated and traveled to the following areas during the following times need to quarantine for at least 7 days, according to Kansas.

Traveled on or after Aug. 13 to Louisiana.

Traveled on or after July 29 to Isle of Man or Martinique.

Traveled on or after July 15 to Fiji.

Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15, 2020.

Botswana, British Virgin Islands, Cuba, Cyprus, Gibraltar, Jersey and The United Kingdom have been removed from the travel quarantine list.

The state of Kansas said the quarantine period is seven days, if you have a negative COVID-19 test result, or 10 days if you don’t get tested. Further information on quarantine periods can be found on KDHE’s website.

People who have been previously diagnosed with COVID-19 are not required to quarantine after attending events or travel if they meet ALL of the following criteria:

Have evidence of a previous infection supported by a positive PCR or antigen test

Are within 6 months following infection. If an investigation was done documenting the date that symptoms resolved, or the date isolation measures were discontinued for asymptomatic patients, then the 6-month period can start from that end date. If those dates are not available, then the period will start from the date of the positive laboratory test. A serology or antibody test may not be substituted for a laboratory report of a viral diagnostic test.

Have remained asymptomatic since the travel

People who do not meet all three of the above criteria should continue to follow current quarantine guidance for travel.

You should also quarantine and get tested if you are fully vaccinated, but start experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

For those traveling internationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requires a negative COVID-19 test within three days of your return flight to the U.S.