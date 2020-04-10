Random testing for COVID-19 begins in Johnson County, Kansas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- Johnson County's health department began random testing Friday to detect the coronavirus.

The county hopes to use the test results to contain the virus.

This is the first of four planned events in Johnson County where at least 500 people will be tested for COVID-19. It's by invitation only.

The goal is to randomly test at least 2,000 people to supplement testing that's already been happening in nursing homes and among first responders and health care workers.

The health department will investigate people who test positive and try to contain the disease by isolating those who have come into contact with the positive individual.

People receiving invitations have been selected randomly, but also include some Johnson Countians who have reported in a community survey that they have COVID-19 symptoms.

"About 2,400 out of that number, the last time I checked, said they have one or two symptoms," said Dr. Sanmi Areola, director of the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment. "We went further and asked the question: Would you want to be tested? 1,700 out of 2,400 said yes. So we supplement the random sample with people that had symptoms and volunteered to be tested."

Dr. Areola says more than 65,000 people have responded to the health department's survey.

About 4 percent of the respondents claim to have COVID-19 symptoms.

Dr. Areola says the infection rate appears to be stabilizing with Johnson County cases projected to peak in the next week or two.

Nearly half of all Johnson Countians are expected to be infected at some point or another.

The county has 85,000 residents over the age of 65, so the focus remains on protecting that high-risk population.