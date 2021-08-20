Ray-Pec School District calls emergency meeting to discuss COVID-19 protocols

RAYMORE, Mo. — Just days before the new school year begins for students and staff in the Raymore Peculiar School District, the Board of Education called a meeting to discuss COVID-19 protocols.

The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Aug. 20 at Ray-Pec Academy. The Board said it expects seating at the meeting to be limited.

The Ray-Pec school district highly recommends masks, but has not implemented a mask mandate for students and employees.

The first day of school for the district is Monday, Aug. 23.