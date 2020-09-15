Ray-Pec School District says three more students have tested positive for COVID-19

PECULIAR, Mo. — The Ray-Pec School District says that three more students have tested positive for COVID-19.

The district Monday night said that two cases involve students at Ray-Pec High School and the other involves a student at Raymore Elementary School.

The Cass County Health Department and school district administrators have contacted anyone who was potentially exposed and needs to quarantine in relation to these cases.

“The health and safety of our students and employees is a top priority,” the district said. “We appreciate your patience and understanding as we continue to implement safety measures during the pandemic.”

Missouri has reported 1,332 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours with nine new reported deaths. There have been a total of 104,079 reported cases since March and 1,714 deaths. Cass County has reported 1,270 cases, according to the state’s health department.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as a fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The majority of people recover.