Ray-Pec student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19; workouts canceled

PECULIAR, Mo. — A student-athlete at Raymore- Peculiar High School has tested positive for COVID-19, the district announced Monday.

According to a news release from the school district, the case involves a student who had been participating in football summer conditioning workouts.

All athletic workouts have been canceled for the week under guidelines established by the Missouri State High School Activities Association.

The Cass County Health Department is conducting contact tracing for people who may have been exposed to the infected person.

“The health and safety of our students and employees is a top priority,” the district said in a statement.

Last month, five Ray-Pec employees tested positive for COVID-19.