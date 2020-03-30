Raytown Emergency Assistance Program is asking for these items to feed hungry students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYTOWN, Mo. -- The Raytown Emergency Assistance Program is asking for help to feed students in the Raytown district after an employee at Raytown Middle School has a presumptive positive case of COVID-19.

"Raytown WE NEED YOU!" the organization said Monday in a news release. "REAP and TAGS Free Lunch KC will continue to offer lunches to Raytown SD students each day until we run out, and we can’t do it without you!"

The organization said those who want to help can donate money here. Just click the donate button.

A $2 donation will feed a student lunch.

REAP is also asking for the following items to go inside of lunches:

- Smuckers uncrustables (PB&J/ Strawberry/Honey/ Chocolate etc.

- Corn Dogs on a stick

- Cup o Noodle

- Small bag chips

- Fruit (mandarin, apple, or banana)

- Cheese sticks, Go Gurt or Jell-O cups

- Fruit snacks or Nabisco snacks

- Juice box drinks

If you'd like to donate any of the items on this list, you can drop them off at the REAP Building at 75th and Elm in Raytown next to the double front doors on the right side of the building.

The Raytown School District learned on Sunday that a food service worker involved in preparing meals at Raytown Middle School on March 23, 2020 tested presumptive positive for contracting COVID-19 and has sought out medical treatment. The patient was not present when meals were served on March 24th.

At this time the district is not aware of anyone else who works in the district or received a meal from Raytown Middle testing positive or showing symptoms of COVID-19. All staff members were checked by district nurses prior to preparing and serving meals.

The district immediately contacted the Jackson County Health Department and they are working with medical authorities to determine their next steps. JACOHD has informed the district that the risk is low; however, out of an abundance of caution, the District will suspend all meal distribution at all sites for the week of March 30 to April 3, 2020. Raytown Middle School will be completely closed during this time; this includes medication pickup on Monday, March 30.

According to the CDC and U.S. Food & Drug Administration, “there is no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with transmission of COVID-19. It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.”

The District will communicate its new plan for serving meals later in the week.