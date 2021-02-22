Recent freezing weather halts COVID-19 vaccines for many around the metro

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The wait to get a COVID-19 vaccine continues as numerous appointments in our area were delayed because of the weather last week.

“It’s just disappointing, but I know eventually I’ll get it,” Amber Creagh, whose appointment to get a vaccine was delayed said. “It’s just the anticipation of getting it I guess.”

Like many of you at home Creagh has been waiting to get the COVID-19 shot.

As a social worker she said she’s seeing different people every day.

“I’m in family’s homes,” Creagh said. “I do visits with kiddos and family daily. I’m in contact with them doing visits in the homes.”

So, she was disappointed when her appointment from Operation Safe in Clay County was canceled twice last week.

“They texted me and they called me,” said Creagh. “I thought they did a pretty good job at communication when it came to that at least.”

But soon she will be able to get the shot.

Operation Safe said it will host a vaccine clinic Thursday and Friday for the delayed appointments.

It said about 1,900 appointments have been rescheduled and it anticipates vaccinating approximately 6,000 people during the two-day clinic.

FOX4 also reached out to Johnson County Department of Health and Environment where some appointments last week were postponed as well.

The department said those appointments were pushed to this Wednesday and its delayed shipments arrived Monday.

Kansas City, Missouri Health Department said it hasn’t able to host vaccination clinics because of a delay in shipments as well.

It’s hoping to resume them on Thursday or Friday.