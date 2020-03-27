Rep. Joe Runions recovering at home in Grandview after coronavirus diagnosis

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Rep. Joe Runions (D-Grandview) has been moved to his Grandview home as he continues to recover from the novel coronavirus that has sickened more than 586,000 people worldwide.

“I returned home from the hospital late Tuesday afternoon and continue to make good progress in my recovery from COVID-19,” Runions said in a statement.

Runions became the first Missouri state lawmaker to announce that he had tested positive for the virus, issuing a plea for more medical supplies in a letter to the Governor.

RELATED: Grandview representative diagnosed with COVID-19 says ‘it will be a long recovery’

“Our hospitals need these supplies. Doctors don’t want to limit in-room care to COVID-19 patients, but if they run out of supplies, they won’t be able to come in at all to protect their own safety. We must not allow this to happen,” Runions said in his letter.

Runions was on a ventilator at one point during his recovery and he shared a photo of himself with reporters in order to drive home the severity of the issue.

“We must do more to prioritize support for our hospitals and medical personnel. While there are many things to worry about during this crisis, if our hospitals, doctors and nurses aren’t able to help people get better, the rest of it won’t matter,” Runions said in a statement after his release from the hospital.

“During my transition from hospital to home, I was lucky to have the support I needed. Others are not so fortunate and really need nursing home care, yet the nursing homes won’t take them for obvious reasons. We must begin establishing intermediary facilities to care for COVID-19 patients who are well enough to leave the hospital but aren’t able to go home,” he said.

You can read Runions’ full letter to the Governor here.