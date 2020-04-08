Ride KC says bus operator last week has now tested positive for coronavirus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ride KC has confirmed a driver for one of its buses last week has now tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Kansas City metro transit service announced Tuesday night that the operator drove the 104 Argentine bus route from 12:30-8 p.m. April 1. They did not return to work April 2 or anytime since.

The 104 route runs through portions of Kansas City, Kansas, including the city’s downtown area, along 10th Street and the Argentine neighborhood. See the full map for the weekday route here.

Transit officials are advising anyone who rode that bus on April 1 to monitor themselves for possible symptoms and contact their health care provider if they think they have the virus.