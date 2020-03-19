RideKC suspends transit fares, announces free bike rides and other coronavirus-related changes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — RideKC has announced a slew of new, temporary changes on March 19 in an effort to reduce contact and address the societal shifts in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the biggest changes is the temporary suspension of transit fares across the greater Kansas City metro. This applies to RideKC regional transit partners, including KCATA, Unified Government Transit, Johnson County and the cities of Independence, Lee’s Summit, Blue Springs, North Kansas City, Riverside, Gladstone, Raytown, Liberty, Unity Village and Grandview.

Suspended fares goes into effect immediately, according to a statement from RideKC. The goal is to reduce the handling of cash and touching surfaces.

“By eliminating bus fares, coupled with several other health and safety measures KCATA has already implemented, we are better protecting our bus drivers and riders alike,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said in the statement. “This is a positive example of our regional collaboration to fight for equity in the wake of this public health pandemic.”

RideKC fleets are also equipped with hand sanitizer and are cleaned nightly with several methods, according to the statement. Passengers are encouraged to keep their distance from one another while using transit.

The organization also announced free 20-minute rides on specifically designated RideKC bikes and scooters. People can download the Drop Mobility app and use promo code “GOKC” to redeem a free ride. Businesses can also have unlimited use of these transit methods to deliver food and goods. Businesses interested in using this service should email RideKC.

“Bikes and scooters are a great way to get around town while getting a little exercise during these times of social isolation,” director of bike share and business services Eric Vaughan said.

In addition, the streetcar is temporarily reducing hours to match the decreased need of downtown travel and allow for better sanitation. The new hours are 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Monday – Friday and 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Hand santizer dispensers are also now installed on the streetcars, and each unit will receive a midday cleaning.