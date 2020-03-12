Rockhurst High becomes first metro high school to make switch to online learning due to coronavirus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rockhurst High School is canceling class on Friday and then transitioning to online learning as concerns of coronavirus grow.

The private school was already scheduled to go on spring break next week but will now extend the break for three days.

Then on Thursday, March 26, the school will begin doing its academic coursework online through April 3, according to a letter sent to families.

Although several local colleges and universities, including Rockhurst University, have switched to remote learning, Rockhurst is the first metro high school to officially take this approach.

The news comes after Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas declared a State of Emergency for the city until at least April 2. The declaration banned events with more than 1,000 people.

On Wednesday, the Barstow School canceled classes for Thursday and Friday after learning a relative of a staff member might have been exposed to coronavirus.

The K-12 private school goes on spring break next week and said, afterward, they are considering the “remote possibility of reopening the school using an online learning model.”