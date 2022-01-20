Roeland Park to distribute 3,000 free KN-95 masks

Protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, D.C., February 26, 2020. (Eva Hambach / AFP / Getty)

ROELAND PARK, Kan. — The city of Roeland Park is offering residents a chance to receive free KN-95 masks.

Anyone interested in receiving masks must fill out an online form and submit it to the city. The city has secured 3,000 masks to distribute on a first come, first serve basis.

Once a request has been filed, city staff will contact residents directly to schedule a time to pick up the masks at city hall. Residents will be required to show proof of address when picking up their masks. City staff will distribute up to five adult-sized masks per household.

New COVID test site

In an effort to keep up with demand for COVID testing, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) will open a new indoor COVID testing site in Roeland Park later this week.

Starting Friday, Jan. 21, testing will be available by appointment at the Roeland Park Community Center at 4850 Rosewood Drive.

Testing will be available Monday-Thursday from 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Residents will be able to schedule an appointment at the new test site after 5p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20.