Saint Luke’s sets up coronavirus drive-thru testing sites for some patients

KANSAS CITY METRO — Saint Lukes’ Health System is turning to drive-thru testing for potential cases of the novel coronavirus, setting up three sites for referred patients.

Two sites, one at their Blue Springs location and one at their Shaol Creek location in the Northland, are already in operation, according to the hospital’s website. Another at their Mission Farms location in Overland Park will soon be up and running.

The testing sites, though set up to handle an increasing number of cases due to community spread, will only be available to Saint Luke’s patients and employees who have been referred by a physician. Testing will be done on an appointment-only basis, and will not be available to anyone who has not been referred.

According to the health system, only patients some patients will be eligible for testing. Those patients include those experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19 and those who are immunocomporomised, those who have been potentially exposed to the illness or those who work in a health care setting.

Saint Luke’s stated that people experiencing symptoms but don’t have additional risk factors should simply self-quarantine for 14 days.

