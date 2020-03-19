Second patient at Kansas City VA Medical Center tests positive for COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City VA Medical Center confirmed to FOX4 in a news release Thursday that a second patient has tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the hospital said the veteran came into the Kansas City VA Medical Center on March 16 and told them he had encountered a suspected COVID-19 positive person at work.

“He was screened and tested because of possible exposure and being immune compromised,” the medical center said in the news release.

He returned to the medical center on March 18 for followup labs, and his test results came back positive later that day.

The VA said staff took all precautions when treating the veteran.

The veteran is now at home in self-quarantine.

The first VA patient, who is from Wyandotte County, to test positive for COVID-19 went into the clinic on Thursday, March 12 for respiratory symptoms.

According to the hospital, that patient has been self-quarantined at home since that day.

The results for the COVID-19 his test came back positive Wednesday, March 18.

The VA suggested the following things to prevent the spread of the virus:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home if you are sick or becoming sick.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Continue to practice social distancing protocol as recommended by the CDC.

If you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with symptoms, call the VA before going to the facility.