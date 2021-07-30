‘Secret vaccinations’ becoming new trend from people fearing judgment from unvaccinated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As pressure to seek the shot mounts on the unvaccinated, some healthcare providers are noticing a new trend.

That trend is ‘secret vaccinations’ with some patients arriving incognito trying to avoid judgment from family and friends.

Walk-in vaccinations are widely available across Missouri, but if you’re doing a secret vaccination it, might be less of a walk-in and more of a look-over-your-shoulder-and-creep-in.

According to testimony from public meetings and endless social media posts, we’re already aware how people who are unvaccinated feel about being judged by people who are.

But it appears to be a two-way street with people fearing judgment from their non-vaccinated social circle.

As case number spike the new vaccination rate in Missouri has also accelerated. But Dr. Priscilla Frase, chief medical information officer at Ozarks Health Care in West Plains, Missouri, said people getting doses are sometimes more subtle.

Certainly not taking the proud post-shot-selfies that were once so popular on social media.

“And one of them told me the other day that they’ve had several people come in to get vaccinated who have sort of tried to disguise their appearance and even went so far as to say ‘Please, please, please don’t let anybody know that I got this vaccine. I don’t want my friends to know,'” Frase said in a video posted to the hospital’s YouTube page.

Dr. Gary Morsch, founder of the group COVID Care Force, reflected that not too long ago people were willing to drive halfway across the state if they got an appointment for a vaccination.

“Early on I thought, ‘Man, I need to argue with everybody,’ and beat ’em up if I have to explain to them what needed to be done. And I think perhaps this is an opportunity because the weeks go by. I’m an optimist and I think we will come back together,” Morsch said.

And Dr. Bechara Choucair, White House Vaccinations Coordinator, said so-called secret vaccinations likely are not motivated by a change of politics.

“It’s important to note that the more people who have questions about the vaccines are getting the answers. they’re getting the facts,” Choucair said.

“I just looked at the data from last week alone and just today we’re at a 30% increase in the number of people who have gotten their first shot compared to a week ago,” Choucair said.