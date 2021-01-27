Senator thinks we should double the goal of vaccinating 100 million Americans in 100 days

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The U.S. needs to do better vaccinating people. That was the message from U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) during a Facebook live with Doctors at the University of Kansas Health System Wednesday morning.

“It is the biggest shot at getting us back to normal that’s out there,” Moran said.

The overwhelming issue is that there isn’t enough of the vaccine available for everyone who wants it. State health departments say the number of vaccine doses distributed to each state is based on population. About 1% of Americans live in Kansas, so the state gets 1% of the vaccine distribution. In comparison, Missouri has about 3% of the country’s population.

Moran, and other leaders in Kansas and Missouri, have said that’s not good enough.

“I think the stated goal of 100 million doses administered within 100 days, we should double that,” Moran said.

To make that happen, Moran said he is asking whether the U.S. needs greater manufacturing capabilities or if the issue is a logistics problem getting the vaccine distributed to states and local health departments. He says no one can even tell him what the production capacity is of the manufacturers making the vaccine, so leaders have no way of knowing if production can be increased.

Moran says COVID-19 vaccine and when it will be available is the biggest issue he’s asked about as he travels across Kansas.

“The complaint and concern is the lack of transparency, the lack of understanding when the vaccine is going to arrive,” Moran said. “How to plan and to coordinate the arrival of Kansans to be vaccinated. Just the inability to know how many doses are available, when they’re going to be available.”

