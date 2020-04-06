Seven people have now died in Wyandotte County due to COVID-19

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. — Wyandotte County health officials are reporting their seventh death related to COVID-19.

As of Monday morning, Wyandotte County has 172 confirmed cases with 50 patients hospitalized.

The health department has not released any details about the patient or what part of the county they lived in.

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County launched a website that allows people who think they are sick with the coronavirus to self-report their symptoms.

Self-report your symptoms on the website, here.

The UG also launched an interactive dashboard that allows the public to track the progress of COVID-19 in Wyandotte County.

As of Monday morning, KDHE has reported 747 cases in Kansas. Johnson County, Kansas has 213 reported cases, including nine deaths.

