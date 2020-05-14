Several workers test positive for COVID-19 at Olathe distribution center, health department says

OLATHE, Kan. — Several workers at an Olathe distribution center have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment.

The health department says that nine workers at the distribution center tested positive for coronavirus and 200 additional employees will be tested.

This is the first reported cluster of cases tied to a workplace in Johnson County.

The health department declined to name the business, but said it was not accessible to the public.

Health officials are working with the business to implement safety protocols and limit the spread of the virus. It’s unclear if the facility is still open and operational.

Anyone with questions can contact the Johnson County Community COVID-19 Hotline at 913-715-2819.

You can find more information on COVID-19 here.