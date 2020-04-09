‘Shame!’ Kansas’ top doctor blasts lawmakers’ override of limit on religious gathering size

TOPEKA, Kan. — The top doctor in the state of Kansas is steamed at legislators who voted to override Governor Laura Kelly’s executive order limiting the size of religious gatherings to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.

“Nothing fun, nothing fancy. Whatever Kansas legislators do doesn’t reverse what The Public (sic) needs to do. Stay home so we can beat this scourge. Despite what the ‘leaders’ of the Legislature say. We are so close, and they are doing politics. Don’t fall for it! I am SO angry! Shame!” tweeted Dr. Lee Norman, the Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Norman’s comments came after a day of back and forth between the Democratic governor, Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Republican lawmakers.

The Legislative Coordinating Council voted 5-2 Wednesday to undo Kelly’s executive order that limited in-person religious services and funerals to 10 people.

Schmidt said that although the order was “sound public-health advice that Kansans should follow,” he was discouraging law enforcement agencies and prosecutors statewide from attempting to enforce the requirements.

Kelly issued the order Tuesday because of three outbreaks linked to religious gatherings that sickened at least 165 people.

At a news conference Wednesday afternoon Kelly called the decision to overturn the order “shockingly irresponsible” and said that her chief counsel was exploring options to “resolve this confusion.”

In a statement after the news conference, Schmidt said that he urged Kelly not to go forward with the order.

“My point of view should not have been surprising to the governor because my office repeatedly advised against issuing the overreaching executive order regulating churches and notified her I would express my concerns publicly if she proceeded. She did, and so did I,” he said.

As of Wednesday evening, the novel coronavirus has sickened 1,046 Kansans and caused 38 deaths in the state.

