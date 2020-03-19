Sharice Davids self quarantines after coming in contact with Congress member with COVID-19

FLE – In this Oct. 1, 2018, file photo, Kansas Democratic Congressional candidate Sharice Davids talks to volunteer at her campaign office in Overland Park, Kan. Davids is challenging Republican incumbent Kevin Yoder in Kansas’ 3rd District in the Nov. 6 election. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

WASHINGTON — Kansas Representative Sharice Davids announced Thursday that she will spend the next two weeks in quarantine because she recently came in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

“Last week, I had contact with a fellow member of Congress who recently tested positive for COVID-19,” Davids tweeted.

Davids said she will self quarantine until March 26.

“I am thankfully feeling well and have not experience any symptoms,” Davids said.

Davids added that the Attending Physician said she at at very low risk for contacting the virus.

“But as I’ve said before, we all have a role to play in reducing the spread of this virus, and that means self-quarantine when appropriate,” she added.

While being in quarantine, Davids said she will still be able to serve the people of Kansas’ Third District as she works from home.

“I urge everyone to follow CDC and local public health guidelines, including practicing good hygiene and social distancing, as we work through this challenge together,” Davids said.