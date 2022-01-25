Shawnee Mission School District extends universal masking through mid-February

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Shawnee Mission School District approved an update to their COVID-19 plan that requires universal masking inside school buildings through February 15.

The district voted 6-0 on Monday and said they will continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 in the district and vaccination rates among students and staff.

Superintendent Dr. Michelle Hubbard said the decision is made based on Kansas and Johnson County health departments’ suspension of contact tracing.

“The 3% threshold we had built into our plan only works well when we are able to account for identifying quarantines by the county health department,” Hubbard said. “The school district does not have legal authority to contact trace or quarantine and as a result of that we are recommending universal masking through February 15, 2022, due to the extremely high number of infections in our county and the uptick of cases in our schools.”

Hubbard added that the district would revisit the situation on February 15 to either extend the mask requirement or return to a 3% threshold.