Simple mask hack is key to getting proper fit, doctor says

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Correctly wearing a mask is critical when it comes to protecting others, as well as yourself, during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Doctors at the University of Kansas Health System said a correct fit is just as important, and it’s something that most of us fail to achieve.

Instead of simply removing the mask from its packaging, putting it on, and making sure it covers your nose and mouth, Dr. Dana Hawkinson, medical director of infection and prevention at KU Health System, said there is one other step to ensure a secure fit.

He said the key is to fold it in half and tie a knot on each ear loop before putting it over your face.

Hawkinson demonstrates the hack in the video above that was provided by the University of Kansas Health System.