Six local health directors join to release new COVID-19 health recommendations

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Previous COVID-19 restrictions were like puzzle pieces. Each metro jurisdiction made its own rules, not really fitting together perfectly.

To bend the curve, everyone has to be on the same page, and that’s why health directors from around the metro announced recommendations for everyone on Friday.

Health directors from Kansas City, Jackson County, Johnson County, Clay County, Platte County and Wyandotte County/Unified Government who were already concerned about COVID-19 are now alarmed about the recent explosion of infections.

“This is truly uncontrolled community transmission. Our cases are extremely high,” Jackson County Health Director Bridgette Shaffer said. “And what that leads to is hospital hospitalizations and eventually death.”

KCMO Health Director Dr. Rex Archer is also concerned about the death rate rising.

“The deaths from COVID are probably 50%, at least, higher than what are being reported,” he said.

Archer attributed the additional deaths to people dying at home, not knowing they are COVID-19 positive, delayed surgeries and people afraid to go to the hospital.

Hospital workers, who are also part of the community, are also becoming infected, which is stressing an already overburdened health care system.

“That’s part of our bed shortage is that the hospitals can’t staff all the beds they currently have because community spread is too high and they’re losing folks,” Archer said. “It’s the same challenge with the schools.”

That’s why these local health department directors released updated recommendations Friday, including:

Wear a mask everywhere except in your home.

Avoid in-person interactions.

Limit gatherings to 10 people that you come in regular contact with.

Self quarantine after attending large gatherings.

Keep your face, hands and space clean.

“If we want things to resume back to what we consider normal, then we all need to take these measures into consideration,” Shaffer said.

The list is made up of recommendations. There is no enforcement component, and this is not a public health order. Health officials are relying on voluntary compliance.

“This isn’t going to be enough. This is a start,” Archer said.

Policy makers in some jurisdictions within the metro are considering going further to fortify this public health direction.

“In terms of what’s coming next, there will be a change to our order,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said.

“Those changes likely will restrict some types of activities. That more than anything, we want to make sure that if there’s somebody who’s been in large groups stop. If you’re planning to have a large Thanksgiving dinner, don’t do that. And more than anything, please just make sure you’re keeping yourself safe and all those around you.”

Public health officials admit their recommendations are not enough, but they are a start. They’re in discussions about what’s next, much of which will depend on the fallout from the Thanksgiving holiday.

The complete public health recommendation can be found here.