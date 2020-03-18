Watch Now
Six members of KC City Council to self-quarantine after possible coronavirus exposure

Tracking Coronavirus

Kansas City, Mo. City Hall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Six members of the Kansas City Council are being asked to self-quarantine after possibly coming into contact with a coronavirus patient, according to Mayor Quinton Lucas’ office.

The quarantine comes after some members of the council members attended the National League of Cities conference last week in Washington D.C.

Two attendees at the conference tested positive for COVID-19, according to the event’s website.

Currently, no members of the council are exhibiting symptoms of the virus.

