SMSD police to issue citations for social distancing violations on school property

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Shawnee Mission School District has announced a crackdown on the use of their facilities by people who violate social distancing guidelines.

Beginning Thursday, April 2, the school’s police officers will issue trespassing citations to people who violate guidelines at the district’s stadiums and athletic facilities.

Violations include gathering in groups of more than 10 people and participating in group sports, including football, basketball, baseball, soccer and frisbee.

The district said in a news release that although stadiums and athletic facilities remain open for exercise, some people are violating the rules.

“This is a step that we would have preferred not to take, but given the on-going lack of adherence to personal distancing guidelines, it has become necessary,” the release said.

The Shawnee Mission School District closed the gates to playgrounds on March 31, because people were using playground equipment after the playgrounds closed.