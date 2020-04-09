Social distancing, working from home isn’t so easy for all in the KC metro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- We've all heard it by now: Stay home and when you have to go uot, social distance. But this advice isn’t as easy to follow for everyone in the metro.

“The fact that we’ve got minority populations that are more susceptible to particular diseases is not a new story,” said Franklin E. Thompson, deputy director of the Kansas City Health Department.

Thompson is reacting to the news that the city’s third district, as of this week, has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in KC.

“It’s not like the virus is seeking out particular individuals,” Thompson said. “It’s individuals who are more vulnerable because of the circumstances that they are in.”

Thompson points to the vast number of people on the city’s east side who rely on public transportation, high-density housing and live in areas with low access to health care.

“Those things play out in other diseases as well,” Thompson said. “It’s just this has brought it to the surface again, in a national way, instead of individual communities talking about it. It’s a national story.”

The pattern in our region, of higher rates of COVID-19 in distressed neighborhoods, mirrors a trend seen across the country.

“These are the same ZIP codes that have a lower life expectancy,” said KC Councilmember Melissa Robinson, who represents KC’s third district.

“We have a higher population that does not have health insurance, as well as we have a significant population that are the essential workers,” Robinson said. “They’re on the front lines. They don’t have the privilege of being able to work from home.”

Robinson believes the pandemic highlights the need for more testing kits and a renewed effort to expand Medicaid in the state of Missouri.

“Most of the messages have been, 'Just call your primary care physician if you get sick,'” Robinson said. “Well, if you don’t have health insurance, you don’t have a medical home. Then who are you going to call?”