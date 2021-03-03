Social media playing big role in hunt for COVID-19 vaccine in Kansas City metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Obsessively refreshing a webpage or starting to plan a road-trip? These are the main options for a lot of people trying to track down an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

As it often does, desperation has led to innovation. Social media is now playing a role in the hunt.

A current general understanding of how to get the vaccine is that someone might sign-up with different municipalities and wait for one of those municipalities to get back to the vaccine seeker.

But as pharmacies, like those in HyVee locations, start letting people make their own appointments, some people are turning to Twitter to get their updates.

And the creator of an account called @kcvaccinewatch set-up with a basic program to notify followers of open appointments in the Kansas City metro.

Peter Carnesciali is that creator. He’s a software engineer living in Kansas City who’s waiting for his turn to be eligible for the vaccine. He said he’s trying to be prepared for that moment.

“I had some friends that wanted to be notified also. And then I realized there’s probably a lot of people who want to be notified about this sort of thing,” Carnesciali said.

In less than 24 hours since becoming active, it already gained more than 1,000 followers. The popularity is driven, he suspects, by confusion.

“I don’t think I really have any thoughts to offer about how the rollout has gone since I don’t have the background in public health,” Carnesciali said. “But I think that this many people following an account like this shows that they don’t know where they’re going to get their vaccine. And anyway they can get it they’ll take the first one they can.”

And people are taking appointments even if it means traveling far distances. Just one example includes a pair of people who drove from Lee’s Summit all the way to Marshall, Missouri, which is about 80-minute drive.

That husband and wife are the recently retired Ellen Schenk and immunosuppressed Kevin Roberts who’s had two liver transplants in his life.

They didn’t use Twitter to find their vaccinations. Instead it was by trial and error messages.

Roberts said it was extremely frustrating trying to find an appointment.

“It seems like every time we were sent something, you would click on it and it would freeze, or it would say no appointments,” Roberts said.

“One time I was doing it at 4 o’clock in the morning. I just happened to wake up and check my email and saw something about it and immediately tried to get to that site and there was nothing left. It was very frustrating,” Schenk said.



“In outlying areas, we were able to get appointments better than we could closer to the city,” Roberts said.

“Yeah, it’s hard to understand why Marshall, Missouri, or Booneville or these smaller towns has these vaccines, and you can’t get it in Kansas City?” Schenk said.

Schenk said it’s the first time they’ve taken a road trip in about a year after staying fairly isolated during the pandemic.

“I want to do that so bad. Just the normalcy of good conversation and good dinner,” Roberts said.

“And go to a movie. I’d love to do that. Dinner and movie. Wouldn’t that be astonishing?” Schenk said.

The couple will have to make another trip out to Marshall in the near future for their second dose.

As for that Twitter account, Carnesciali said he’s planning on adding Walmart and Walgreens to the notifications when they start offering appointments as well.