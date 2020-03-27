Soldier at Fort Leavenworth tests positive for COVID-19

Digital generated image of macro view of the corona virus. (Getty Images)

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A U.S. soldier assigned for Fort Leavenworth has tested positive for COVID-19, the Army announced Friday.

The soldier was quarantined in their hometown following overseas travel when they began experiencing symptoms.

The soldier sought treatment at a hospital where they were tested for coronavirus. The soldier remains in isolation following the positive test.

“Fort Leavenworth leadership is continually monitoring the situation and working closely with local and state authorities to coordinate prevention and response efforts in the local area,” the Army said in a statement.

Further details about the soldier were not released.

This story is developing.