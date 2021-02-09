Some people exploiting appointment system to get COVID-19 vaccine, KC health officials say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A forwarded email allowed some people in Kansas City to get a COVID-19 vaccine even though they don’t meet the current criteria set by the state of Missouri.

“People who were not in priority groups were able to get a shot by clicking a scheduling link initially sent to priority patients vetted over the phone,” Kansas City Health Director Dr. Rex Archer told USA TODAY.

The health department confirmed the article in a tweet Tuesday morning.

The health department said it uses information people submit in its COVID-19 vaccination contact form to sort those interested into certain groups. Then people in the right tier groups receive an email or code that allows them to make a vaccination appointment.

The health department went on to say the follow-up appointment emails instruct people not to forward the information and that people may be turned away if they are not in a priority group.

Similar situations have been reported across the United States.

The Kansas City Health Department said it’s working on a different notification, tracking and scheduling system to prevent things like this happening in the future. They hope to launch it in the next few weeks.

