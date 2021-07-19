Sporting KC offers free scarf to fans who get vaccinated at upcoming matches

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting KC is teaming up with the Unified Government Public Health Department in an effort to kick COVID-19 out of the metro.

The health department will be on hand at upcoming Sporting KC matches to offer free vaccinations to fans attending the game. The shots are available to anyone age 12 and older.

Anyone who is vaccinated at the clinics will receive a free Sporting KC scarf.

Wednesday, July 21 – 7:30 kickoff Kansas City vs. San Jose People who get vaccinated will receive a free Sporting KC scarf. Free COVID-19 testing is also available

Saturday, July 31 – 7:30 kickoff Kansas City vs. Dallas People who get vaccinated will receive a free Sporting KC scarf. Free COVID-19 testing is also available

