Spring Hill warns people who attended city council meeting possibly exposed to COVID-19

SPRING HILL, Kan. — Dozens of people may have been exposed to COVID-19 during a public meeting last week. The city shared the information on Facebook.

The City of Spring Hill said it was notified Monday morning that someone who attended the City Council meeting on Dec. 9, tested positive for COVID-19. City leaders warned anyone who attended the meeting may have come into close contact with that person.

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=271182868383121&set=a.222694263231982

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises anyone at the meeting should get tested in the next 5 to 7 days and wear a mask while indoors in public places, even if fully vaccinated. Masks should stay on for the next 14 days, or until receiving a negative test result.

The CDC and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment also recommends monitoring symptoms for the next 14-days.

Tests are available at all retail pharmacies, health departments and hospitals in the metro.