Springfield, Missouri area reaches record high in currently admitted COVID-19 patients

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Greene County has reached the highest number of currently admitted COVID-19 patients in Greene County hospitals.

As of Monday, July 19, there are a total of 282 patients. The previous record was 237 on December 1, 2020

Currently 135 Covid inpatients at Cox. Since the delta surge, our deaths have increased from 444 to 517.



Each day our team is re-engineering to add capacity. Especially grateful for our medical staff-extra hours, changing roles, teaching faculty taking on full inpatient role… pic.twitter.com/ihJ7TBUc7M — Steve Edwards (@SDECoxHealth) July 19, 2021

Mercy says there are 147 COVID-19 patients admitted, and Cox is reporting 135 COVID-19 patients. Cox says 114 of its patients are not Greene County residents but has 59 Greene County residents admitted.

According to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s recovery dashboard, there are 103 COVID patients in critical care as of Sunday.