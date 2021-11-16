Squash COVID-19: Receive vaccine and get a free Thanksgiving dinner in one stop

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City Kansas Public Schools is ready to “squash” COVID-19 this Thanksgiving.

The district is teaming up with the Wyandotte County Health Department and the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation to host a special vaccine event Monday, Nov. 22. It takes place at Carl B. Bruce Middle School from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Anyone who gets a first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will also receive a free turkey and a meal voucher for food trucks that will be at the event. Anyone who rolls up their sleeve for a first shot will also get either a $50 gift card or an NFL hoodie. If you take a COVID-19 test will receive all the traditional Thanksgiving side items.

That means if you get a COVID-19 shot and take a COVID-19 test at the event, you will leave with a free full Thanksgiving dinner. Meal boxes are limited to two boxes for each family.

The vaccines will only be offered to people age 12 and up. Boosters will not be given at the event.