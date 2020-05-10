St. Louis area outpaces Kansas City in coronavirus toll, reopenings differ

ST. LOUIS — Experts aren’t clear why the coronavirus is striking the state’s two largest metropolitan areas so differently.

Johns Hopkins University reported 483 deaths and 9,700 cases in Missouri as of Saturday, with the bulk of them in the St. Louis region.

As of late this week, 466 had died in the St. Louis area, compared to 157 in greater Kansas City, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Including the Metro East, St. Louis has recorded more than 7,600 confirmed cases since the outbreak began.

That’s more than twice the caseload of the Kansas City metro area, which has seen 3,700 cases of the virus, including in its Kansas counties.

Estimates by World Population Review put the St. Louis metro at slightly more than 2.8 million people. The same source put the Kansas City metro at just under 2.2 million.

The divide is also crystallized in the reopening plans laid out by each city. Kansas City ended its stay-at-home order on May 6 with a soft reopening plan. Mayor Quinton Lucas’ 10/10/10 plan allowed for certain non-essential businesses to open and people to begin gathering in groups of 10, as long as they practice social distancing. A larger reopening will take place on May 15, including limited service at dine-in restaurants and bars.

However, the harder-hit St. Louis metro is waiting until May 18 to start reopening. Officials cautioned that the process will be slow and that everyone out in public will be asked to wear a mask.

