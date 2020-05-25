St. Louis County says those who ignored social distancing at Lake of the Ozarks need to quarantine

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — St. Louis County has issued a travel advisory for residents returning from the Lake of the Ozarks over the holiday weekend.

The Department of Public Health says anyone who ignored social distancing guidelines needs to self-quarantine for 14 days upon return to St. Louis County.

A viral video of hundreds of people packing a pool area at Backwater Jacks Bar & Grill in Osage Beach sparked outrage on social media and backlash from public health officials, who warn the virus is still out there.

“This reckless behavior endangers countless people and risks setting us back substantially from the progress we have made in slowing the spread of COVID-19,” said County Executive Sam Page. “I encourage everyone to follow the Department of Public Health advisory to determine a safe path forward in the workplace.”

As part of the travel advisory, employers are encouraged to ask workers about their recent travel history and social distancing behavior.

As of Monday, St. Louis County has 4,544 COVID-19 cases and 286 deaths, the most of any county in the state.

Mayor Quinton Lucas said he has no plans to issue a similar order for Kansas City. He issued the following statement Monday night:

“I have great respect for my peers in St. Louis County, but we have no plans to issue a quarantine order we simply cannot enforce. I ask anyone at the lake this weekend to follow social distancing and other guidelines in place upon their return to Kansas City to limit the spread of COVID-19. If anyone suspects exposure or illness, please call a health provider immediately.”