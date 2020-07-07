St. Louis County schools to reopen in the fall with masks, distancing

CLAYTON, Mo. — Schools in St. Louis County will reopen with masks, social distancing and some online classes amid an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that County Executive Sam Page said Monday that public and private schools are expected to present their plans to parents and students Tuesday. The presentation will come after meeting with county public health officials to set protocols for safely reopening classrooms and school activities.

The decision to reopen came as state health officials reported that the number of new cases rose to 23,856, up 420 or 1.8% since Sunday. The number of COVID-19 deaths held steady at 1,028.

Yet, the American Academy of Pediatrics has advocated for the reopening of schools, stating that the well-being benefits of in-person school outweigh virus risks.

“The AAP strongly advocates that all policy considerations for the coming school year should start with a goal of having students physically present in school,” the group said on its website.

The group stated that children were less likely to be effected by COVID-19 than adults. However, they did not address the physical health of the teachers or of parents, who may be more susceptible to the illness.