St. Louis County woman dies from COVID-19, Missouri’s third death from virus

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A woman in her 60s is the first person in St. Louis County to die as a result of COVID-19.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page made the announcement late Friday afternoon during a briefing on the coronavirus, KTVI reports.

The woman was in the hospital when she died, according to the county health department. It’s unclear how and where she contracted the virus.

The woman is Missouri’s third patient to die from coronavirus.

Boone County recorded the state’s first when a patient in their 60s died Wednesday. On Friday, officials announced a Jackson County woman in her 80s had also died of COVID-19.