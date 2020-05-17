St. Louis officials handing out 75,000 masks to residents as reopening approaches

In this illustration dated February 26, 2020, protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, DC. (Photo by EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis officials are handing out at least 75,000 masks as the region prepares to relax stay-at-home orders.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 42,000 of the masks are going to more than 30 senior living facilities, including nursing homes. The city also has distributed 15,000 masks to the city Housing Authority for its residents, and 18,000 to the city’s Human Services Department, which is giving them to the people it serves.

Meanwhile, Missouri saw 219 new coronavirus cases Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 10,675. The state also reported 13 new deaths from COVID-19, raising the total to 589.

St. Louis has been the hardest hit part of the state. The city and county combined have reported more than 5,700 cases and more than 400 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. Eighty nursing homes in the state reported cases, and 67 of those came from St. Louis.

The city and the county will begin their reopening on May 18. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said the plan will include a recommendation that workers wear masks “and we will request everyone out in public wear masks, especially when social distancing measures, being at least 6 feet away from someone else, can’t be easily followed.”