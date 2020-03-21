St. Louis to enact ‘stay-at-home’ order Monday to stop spread of the coronavirus

EAST ST LOUIS, IL – JUNE 6: The St. Louis skyline is seen as the Mississippi River swells on June 6, 2019 in East St. Louis, Illinois. Residents along the Mississippi River are bracing for the expected arrival of the crest at near-record levels on Friday. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson announced today the County and City will be adopting new restrictions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 FOX2 first reported.

In a press release released this morning, the officials announced a “stay-at-home” order. The new restrictions asks people not to leave their residence when possible.

However, the order will still ensure that residents can meet their basic needs and that essential services will still be provided.

After Monday, residents will still be able to go to the grocery store, the pharmacy, and take a walk in a public park in both jurisdictions. However, the measure cuts suggested gatherings of 10 or less to none.

The order is coming after reported positive cases of the coronavirus nearly tripled in the last couple days. On Thursday, the state reported 28 positive cases. Late on Friday, the Missouri Health Department said the number was more than 70.

The officials said the announcement comes after collaboration with public health officials and other county leaders. Other area counties are considering similar orders.